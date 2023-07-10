New Suit

Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Monday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by London Fischer on behalf of Upland Specialty Insurance, seeks defense and indemnification in an underlying personal injury lawsuit arising from a workplace accident at a construction site. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05248, Upland Specialty Insurance Co. v. Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Co.

Insurance

July 10, 2023, 4:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Upland Specialty Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

London Fischer

defendants

Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute