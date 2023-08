Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hurwitz Fine P.C. on Tuesday removed a complaint for declaratory judgment which names Federated Mutual Insurance to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Fuchs Rosenzweig PLLC on behalf of Upland Specialty Insurance and other plaintiffs in connection with underlying injury litigation. The case is 1:23-cv-05823, Upland Specialty Insurance Company et al v. Federated Mutual Insurance Company.

August 01, 2023, 1:21 PM

Plaintiffs

B T General Builders Inc.

Krula Holdings LLC

Upland Speciality Insurance Company

defendants

Federated Mutual Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Hurwitz Fine

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute