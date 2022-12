New Suit - Contract

McGuireWoods filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of UPIC Health. The complaint, pertaining to a dispute over a master services agreement, pursues claims against HealthQ. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01467, UPIC Health, LLC v. HealthQuarters, Inc.

Health Care

December 30, 2022, 5:52 PM