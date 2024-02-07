Upheld: Connecticut Supreme Court Affirms $34 Million Victor...

News From Law.com

The Connecticut Supreme Court upheld a $34 million award in a medical malpractice case against University of Connecticut Health Center in an action where an insemination went wrong, and caused a high risk pregnancy and severe health issues. The plaintiffs—husband and wife Aaron Lynch and Jean-Marie Monroe-Lynch as individuals and representatives of their minor son and the estate of their daughter—sued UConn Health, which is funded by the State of Connecticut and the university's financial endowment.

February 07, 2024

