Update on the Texas Anti-SLAPP Statute: Proposed Legislation...

Texas legislators are considering changes to the state's anti-SLAPP statute, known as the Texas Citizens Participation Act ("TCPA"), that could significantly increase litigation costs. The TCPA provides a mechanism for litigants to seek dismissal of claims that impede their First Amendment rights. Currently, if a party's TCPA motion to dismiss is denied, the party has an immediate right to appeal. In turn, all discovery and proceedings in the trial court are automatically stayed.

May 26, 2023, 9:25 AM

