News From Law.com

Three weeks after a countywide cyberattack first crippled many Fulton County offices, courthouse phone lines and case management system access remain down. But that could soon change amid court administration's "slow but sustained progress" to restore communication. Until the information technology, or IT, outage is resolved, court administration has outlined ways lawyers can best circumvent access, communication and filing woes in the interim.

Georgia

February 16, 2024, 9:14 AM

nature of claim: /