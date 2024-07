News From Law.com

The plaintiffs in what was slated to be Philadelphia's next Roundup trial discontinued their case against Monsanto on Tuesday, about a week before jury selection had been scheduled to begin. The move came a day after a judge wiped out all but one of the plaintiff's 10 claims. But according to Kline & Specter's Thomas Kline, the decision to drop the remaining count was a step toward bringing the case back before a jury.

July 03, 2024, 3:30 PM