Upcoming GOP Primary in Broome County Is a Repeat of 2019 Cl...

The Republican primary for Broome County district attorney on New York's southern tier is a rematch of the race from four years ago, as incumbent District Attorney Mike Korchak seeks reelection against longtime defense attorney F. Paul Battisti. Battisti calls the incumbent "soft on crime," criticizing his handling of a fentanyl bust. But Korchak countered that the Broome County DA's Office has been sending felons to prison at a rate two times greater than the state average.

June 23, 2023, 2:14 PM

