Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Tucker Ellis removed a product liability lawsuit on Wednesday against ThyssenKrupp Elevator Corp. to North Carolina Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Joel G. Bowden Law Offices on behalf of a plaintiff who alleges that he sustained permanent injuries after an elevator had plummeted multiple stories. The case is 1:23-cv-00326, Upchurch v. Otis Elevator Company et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 19, 2023, 6:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Timothy Upchurch

defendants

Otis Elevator Company

Godwin Elevator Company, Inc.

Southern Elevator Company, Inc.

Thyssenkrupp Elevator Corporation

defendant counsels

Tucker Ellis

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims