The U.S. Justice Department, and the attorneys general of the commonwealth of Massachusetts, the state of New York, and the District of Columbia filed a complaint in an attempt to block JetBlue Airways Corp.'s acquisition of Spirit Airlines Inc., a nearly $4 billion acquisition that the plaintiffs claim would eliminate competition and further consolidate the country's airlines industry.

March 10, 2023, 4:34 PM