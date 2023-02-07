Up in the Air: Jurisdiction Question Arises Over Property on...

News From Law.com

Federal appellate judges have weighed in and clarified a statute that one attorney thinks will help others in future litigation involving internet and cloud-based fraud—from not only "outside hackers" but those who have access to vital information from within a company. SkyHop Global and SkyHop Technologies allege Indyzen Inc. attempted to extort more than $1 million and company shares by withholding passcodes to access software on Amazon cloud-based servers.

Cybersecurity

February 07, 2023, 9:26 AM