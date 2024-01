News From Law.com

Semiconductor maker Credo Technology Group has hired Kate Schuelke as chief legal officer, snagging her away from computer storage firm Seagate Technology, where she'd been legal chief for six years. Earlier in her career, Schuelke was legal chief of another semiconductor company, Altera, for 20 years, a run that culminated in its $16.7 billion sale to Dell.

January 10, 2024, 2:31 PM

