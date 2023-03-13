Unworkable Rule for Mass Torts: Businesses Bolster Talc Bank...

News From Law.com

Business groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the American Tort Reform Association filed amicus briefs supporting a rehearing of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit's groundbreaking decision in Johnson & Johnson's talc bankruptcy case. The business groups said the decision, which found Johnson & Johnson's bankrupt subsidiary LTL Management had no financial distress to justify its Chapter 11 filing, was an "unworkable rule for mass torts" and created a circuit split.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 13, 2023, 5:09 PM