John Cook of Barclay Damon has entered an appearance for Belden, a manufacturer of networking, connectivity and cable products, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Nov. 9 in New York Eastern District Court by Rabicoff Law on behalf of Unwired Global Systems LLC, asserts a single patent related to the middleware interface in a home area network. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen, is 1:23-cv-08335, Unwired Global Systems LLC v. Belden Inc.

December 08, 2023, 8:43 AM

Plaintiffs

Unwired Global Systems LLC

Plaintiffs

Rabicoff Law LLC

defendants

Belden Inc.

defendant counsels

Barclay Damon

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims