New Suit - Interpleader

Unum Life Insurance Co. of America filed an interpleader complaint Wednesday in Texas Northern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart under ERISA, names the estate of Robin Evan Williams and Elijah D. Williams as claimants. The case is 3:23-cv-01718, Unum Life Insurance Company of America v. Williams et al.

Insurance

August 02, 2023, 2:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Unum Life Insurance Company of America

Plaintiffs

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

defendants

Elijah D Williams

Sharon Lykins

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations