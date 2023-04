New Suit

Unum Life Insurance Co. of America filed an insurance lawsuit Tuesday in Missouri Western District Court arising from a disability income policy. The court action, filed by Lewis Rice, seeks the return of accidental overpayments totaling over $110,000 made to defendant James P. Webb. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-03102, Unum Life Insurance Company of America v. Webb.

Insurance

April 04, 2023, 3:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Unum Life Insurance Company of America

Plaintiffs

Lewis Rice

defendants

James P. Webb, M.D.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute