Unum Life Insurance Co. of America filed an interpleader complaint Thursday in Ohio Southern District Court. The complaint, which seeks to determine the proper beneficiaries of an ERISA life insurance policy, was brought by Frantz Ward LLP. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 2:23-cv-02498, Unum Life Insurance Company of America v. Mccauley II et al.

August 03, 2023, 6:28 PM

Unum Life Insurance Company of America

Frantz Ward

A. Robert Hutchins, Esq

Arianna Doak

Cynthia Fuller

Jane Doe

K.M

Keith J Mccauley II

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations