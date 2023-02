New Suit - ERISA

Unum Life Insurance Co. of America filed an interpleader complaint Thursday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, names Dennis Braxton and Sherry Harris in connection with an underlying ERISA dispute. The case is 3:23-cv-00421, Unum Life Insurance Company of America v. Harris et al.

Insurance

February 23, 2023, 3:58 PM