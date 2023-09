News From Law.com

Unum Life Insurance Company of America terminated the long term disability benefits after paying them for almost five years, despite the alleged lack of improvement in the plaintiff's health. Ian Smith of the Law Office of Ian O. Smith filed the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 lawsuit on behalf of Gina Guilmette, 56, in Connecticut District Court, after Unum declined the plaintiff's appeal.

September 27, 2023, 5:12 PM

