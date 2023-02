New Suit - Contract

BMW of North America was hit with a lawsuit alleging breach of warranty Tuesday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Quill & Arrow on behalf of Michaella Artieda and Arnel Untalan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01271, Untalan et al v. BMW Of North America, LLC.

Automotive

February 21, 2023, 4:00 PM