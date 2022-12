News From Law.com

The Trump Organization was held in contempt and fined following a sealed 2021 trial, according to newly released court records and a person with knowledge of the matter. The one-day trial was conducted on October 7, 2021 before Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Juan Merchan, who earlier this month oversaw the conviction of Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp. on various charges of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records.

Health Care

December 14, 2022, 1:27 PM