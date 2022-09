News From Law.com

BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and General Motors won a preliminary ruling from an International Trade Commission judge on semiconductor technology in electric vehicles. Administrative Law Judge Monica Bhattacharyya ruled that the automakers don't infringe patents asserted by Arigna Technology Ltd., and that the asserted claims are invalid. Finnegan Henderson, Fish & Richardson and Hogan Lovells represented the automakers.

September 13, 2022, 3:42 PM