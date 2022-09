Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Trumbull Insurance Company to Illinois Central District Court. The suit, which pertains to underinsured motorist coverage, was filed by Hasselberg Grebe Snodgrass Urban & Wentworth on behalf of Anthony Unruh and Janey Unruh. The case is 1:22-cv-01332, Unruh et al v. Trumbull Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 28, 2022, 5:20 AM