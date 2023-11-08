Unprecedented Level of Fraud Threatens Chicco Booster Seat S...

News From Law.com

The manufacturer of Chicco KidFit booster seats plans to oppose its own class action settlement at a final approval hearing on Wednesday, citing rampant fraud in the claims process. Artsana USA Inc., which sold fewer than 875,000 booster seats during the class period, said the settlement generated double that number of claims – and 99% of them are fraudulent. Claims administrator Angeion Group identified the fraudulent claims, which co-lead class counsel say is a reason to approve the settlement.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 08, 2023, 8:54 AM

