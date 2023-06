News From Law.com

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAffee found noted pro-Trump attorney L. Lin Wood violated an injunction enjoining him from violating a non-disparagement clause after he repeatedly rallied his Telegram followers against the plaintiffs throughout the course of the legal proceedings. The result is a $5,000 fine for this current spate of violations and a $15,000 penalty for any future infractions.

Georgia

June 02, 2023, 3:03 PM

