With Miami serving as an increasingly appealing destination for Am Law 100 firms, Venable broke from the pack earlier this week, using a combination with 36-attorney Genovese Joblove & Battista to create a fresh footprint in South Florida. Recent major firms have typically gone the route of poaching local lawyers for their moves into the booming region.

November 10, 2022, 2:21 PM