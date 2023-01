New Suit - Copyright

Tribeca Capital Group was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit on Wednesday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Thompson Coburn on behalf of Unknown Entity Holdings LLC, alleges that the defendant's self-help legal articles are substantially similar to those published by the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00189, Unknown Entity Holdings LLC v. Tribeca Capital Group LLC.

Legal Services

January 25, 2023, 3:00 PM