Thompson Coburn filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Redwood Funding Group LLC Friday in Texas Northern District Court. The complaint, filed on behalf of Unknown Entity Holdings LLC, accuses the defendant of publishing an article on its website that is substantially similar to a copyrighted article by a third party. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-02820, Unknown Entity Holdings, LLC v. Redwood Funding Group LLC.

December 16, 2022, 1:35 PM