Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Robinson & Cole on Friday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Cigna and L3Harris Technologies to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Callagy Law on behalf of University Spine Center, which seeks reimbursement for performing surgery. The case is 2:23-cv-02912, University Spine Center v. Cigna Health And Life Insurance Company et al.

Health Care

May 27, 2023, 10:44 AM

Plaintiffs

University Spine Center

defendants

Cigna Health And Life Insurance Company

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

defendant counsels

Robinson & Cole

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations