Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fisher & Phillips on Wednesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Affinity Federal Credit Union to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, seeking reimbursement for a surgical procedure, was filed by Callagy Law on behalf of University Spine Center. The case is 1:22-cv-05650, University Spine Center A/S/O James R v. Affinity Federal Credit Union.

Banking & Financial Services

September 21, 2022, 1:29 PM