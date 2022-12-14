Who Got The Work

Sean M. Brennecke of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith has entered an appearance for Perfect Keto LLC in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Nov. 22 in Delaware District Court by Potter Anderson & Corroon on behalf of Axcess Global Sciences LLC and the University of South Florida Research Foundation Inc., asserts three patents related to the compositions of ketone precursors allegedly used in the defendant's ketone supplement products. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory B. Williams, is 1:22-cv-01528, University of South Florida Board of Trustees et al v. Perfect Keto, LLC et al.

Health Care

December 14, 2022, 7:46 AM