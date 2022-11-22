New Suit - Patent

Potter Anderson & Corroon filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Perfect Keto LLC on Tuesday in Delaware District Court on behalf of Axcess Global Sciences LLC and University of South Florida Research Foundation Inc. The complaint asserts three patents for compositions of ketone precursors allegedly used in the defendant's ketone supplement products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01528, University of South Florida Board of Trustees et al v. Perfect Keto, LLC et al.

Health Care

November 22, 2022, 4:06 PM