Potter Anderson & Corroon and Smith, Katzenstein & Jenkins filed a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Delaware District Court on behalf of Axcess Global Sciences LLC and the University of South Florida Research Foundation Inc. and Board of Trustees. The complaint pursues claims against Northe Star Global LLC for the alleged infringement of a patented composition of ketone precursors used in the defendant's ketone supplement products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01529, University of South Florida Board of Trustees et al v. Northe Star Global, LLC.

November 22, 2022, 5:59 PM