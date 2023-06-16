New Suit - Trademark

The University of Rochester sued Rochester University, a college in Michigan formerly known as Rochester College, Friday in New York Western District Court over trademark infringement claims. The court action, filed by Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton, contends that the defendant's name is confusingly similar to the plaintiff's name and will likely cause confusion between the two schools or cause a mistaken affiliation or sponsorship. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-06331, University of Rochester v. Rochester University.

Education

June 16, 2023, 6:35 PM

Plaintiffs

University of Rochester

Plaintiffs

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton

defendants

Rochester University

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims