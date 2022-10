News From Law.com

The University of Georgia School of Law led the state's accredited law schools with a score of just over 90% when the Georgia Board of Bar Examiners released its July Georgia Bar Exam results Wednesday. The board offers the exam twice a year, normally in February and July. Among the Georgia law school graduates that took the state's July bar exam, the overall passing rate was 74.1%, an increase from 52.1% on the February exam.

October 27, 2022, 4:39 PM