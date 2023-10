News From Law.com

For the eighth straight year, the University of Georgia School of Law led the state's accredited law schools when the Georgia Board of Bar Examiners released its July Georgia Bar Exam results Wednesday. The board offers the exam twice a year, normally in February and July. Among Georgia law school graduates that took the state's July bar exam, the overall passing rate was 69.8%, above the 52.8% on the February exam but below the 74.1% on the July 2022 exam.

Georgia

October 20, 2023, 9:57 AM

