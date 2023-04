News From Law.com

A class action suit has been filed in federal court against the University of Delaware, seeking to reimburse students for the week of classes that was cancelled and not rescheduled in the spring of 2020. The filing comes days after a federal judge granted class certification in another District of Delaware case also asking for 2020 tuition refunds from the state's largest university.

Education

April 06, 2023, 3:08 PM

nature of claim: /