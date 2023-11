News From Law.com

A former assistant professor sued the University of Connecticut for alleged racial and gender discrimination after she was constructively discharged. New York resident Tiffany A. Brown brought the action in Connecticut District Court under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Counsel for the plaintiff, Thomas W. Bucci of Willinger, Willinger & Bucci, declined to comment on pending litigation.

Connecticut

November 15, 2023, 11:10 AM

