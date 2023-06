News From Law.com

A student at the University of Alabama has taken The New York Times to federal court, alleging he was falsely listed as having been present the scene of a slaying in January 2023. This complaint was first surfaced by Law.com Radar. The Times was sued for defamation by University of Alabama basketball player Kai Spears in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama over an article published in March that said he was present at the scene.

June 06, 2023, 11:12 AM

