Sheppard Mullin partners Christopher Van Gundy and Babak G. Yousefzadeh have entered appearances for Forbidden Games Inc. and its former CEO Glenn Drover in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, filed Oct. 30 in California Northern District Court by Farella Braun + Martel on behalf of University Games Corp. (UGC), seeks a declaration that all intellectual property named in an asset purchase agreement to acquire Forbidden Games belongs to UGC. The suit further contends that Drover breached his confidentiality and non-compete agreements by soliciting UGC customers after his resignation. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler, is 3:23-cv-05583, University Games Corporation v. Forbidden Games, Inc. et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
December 14, 2023, 8:26 AM