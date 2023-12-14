Who Got The Work

Sheppard Mullin partners Christopher Van Gundy and Babak G. Yousefzadeh have entered appearances for Forbidden Games Inc. and its former CEO Glenn Drover in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, filed Oct. 30 in California Northern District Court by Farella Braun + Martel on behalf of University Games Corp. (UGC), seeks a declaration that all intellectual property named in an asset purchase agreement to acquire Forbidden Games belongs to UGC. The suit further contends that Drover breached his confidentiality and non-compete agreements by soliciting UGC customers after his resignation. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler, is 3:23-cv-05583, University Games Corporation v. Forbidden Games, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 14, 2023, 8:26 AM

Plaintiffs

University Games Corporation

Plaintiffs

Farella Braun + Martel

defendants

Forbidden Games, Inc.

Glenn Drover

defendant counsels

Sheppard Mullin

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract