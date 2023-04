News From Law.com

A divided Texas Supreme Court ultimately ruled that universities can unilaterally revoke degrees for academic misconduct, with dissenters arguing only the judiciary may decide. The majority opinion written by Justice Debra Lehrmann reversed the rulings of trial courts and the Third District Court of Appeals in two cases from the University of Texas System and Texas State University System.

