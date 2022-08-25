New Suit - Trademark

Cozen O'Connor filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in California Central District Court on behalf of Allied Universal subsidiaries Universal Services of America and Universal Protection Service. The suit takes aim at Allied Universal Security Services Universal Protection Service LPP and Zardale Ward for allegedly attempting to register a general stock corporation in California with an infringing mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-01585, Universal Services of America, LP et al v. Allied Universal Security Services Universal Protection Service LPP et al.

Business Services

August 25, 2022, 8:44 PM