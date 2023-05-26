New Suit

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company. The suit, targeting Nicole Donahue, Ryan Feyh and other defendants, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff does not owe a duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying personal injury lawsuit arising from a trampoline. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02016, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company v. ST, et al.

Insurance

May 26, 2023, 10:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin

defendants

Maria Staffieri

Nicole Donahue

Ryan Feyh

ST

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute