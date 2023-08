Removed To Federal Court - Subrogation

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Samsung to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by in-house counsel at Universal Property & Casualty Insurance, pursues subrogation claims over fire damage allegedly caused by a defective Self-Cleaning Electric Slide-In Range. The case is 9:23-cv-81106, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Co. v. Samsung Electronics America Inc.

Technology

August 03, 2023, 5:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Ogc For Uaic-Victor Rams & Associates

Shendell And Pollock, P.L.

Louize Fiore

Beth E. Allen

Fein Law LLC

Universal Property And Casualty Insurance

defendants

Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product