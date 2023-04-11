New Suit - Consumer

Home appliance manufacturer Whirlpool was hit with a product liability lawsuit on Monday in South Carolina District Court. The court action was filed by Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on behalf of Universal North America Insurance Co. as subrogee of Mary E. Larason and Matthew D. Larason. The suit alleges that a defective Whirlpool dishwasher caused a fire, damaging the Larasons’ property. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01458, Universal North America Insurance Company v. Whirlpool Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 11, 2023, 12:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Universal North America Insurance Company

Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig

defendants

Whirlpool Corporation

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct