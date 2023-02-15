New Suit - Copyright

Universal Music Group and other plaintiffs filed a copyright infringement lawsuit on Wednesday in California Northern District Court against Urban Life Inc. and Timothy W. Choy, owners of the 'Neck of the Woods' night club in San Francisco. The suit, filed by Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, seeks royalties for public performances of The All-American Rejects' 'Dirty Little Secret' and Jimmy Eat World's 'The Middle' and 'Sweetness.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00675, Universal Music - MGB Songs et al. v. Urban Life Inc. et al.

February 15, 2023, 1:57 PM