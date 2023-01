New Suit - Employment

Plunkett Cooney filed a lawsuit alleging breach of employment agreement Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of Universal Management Services. The complaint targets a former employee for allegedly soliciting a coworker who was leaving Universal Management for a position at General Motors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-10201, Universal Management Services, Inc. v. Cipoletti.

Real Estate

January 25, 2023, 3:48 PM