Universal Lateral Partner Questionnaire Seeks To Set Industr...

The leading trade group for legal recruiters is seeking to set an industry standard for screening prospective lateral partners with a newly unveiled questionnaire, give or take jurisdiction-specific modifications. Leaders at the National Association of Legal Search Consultants said its "universal" lateral partner questionnaire is designed to address many of the longstanding frustrations lateral candidates face in the screening process: redundancy in filling out different firms' LPQs and inconsistent definitions for key terminology.

June 22, 2023, 2:54 PM

