Who Got The Work

Rollo C. Baker IV and Anil Makhijani of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan have stepped in to represent Zama Capital Advisors managing partner Alexander Eiseman and other defendants in a pending lawsuit arising from the planned merger of Philippines-based Okada Manila casino and 26 Capital Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company. The suit, filed March 16 in New York Southern District Court by Milbank on behalf of Universal Entertainment Corp., Okadao Manila's parent company, alleges claims for breach of fiduciary duties, negligence, breach of contract, unjust enrichment and violations of U.S. securities laws. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield, is 1:23-cv-02250, Universal Entertainment Corporation et al v. Alexander Eiseman et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 08, 2023, 11:21 AM

