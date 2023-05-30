Husch Blackwell filed a lawsuit against Bajm Holdings LLC, Hauser Holdings LLC, its owner Mary Jane Hauser and other defendants in Tennessee Eastern District Court on Tuesday. The complaint, for alleged fraudulent transfers for a settlement statement in excess of $6 million, was filed on behalf of Universal Building Maintenance and Universal Protection Service. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00189, Universal Building Maintenance, LLC et al v. Hauser Holdings, LLC et al.
Business Services
May 30, 2023, 6:27 PM