New Suit - Real Property

Husch Blackwell filed a lawsuit against Bajm Holdings LLC, Hauser Holdings LLC, its owner Mary Jane Hauser and other defendants in Tennessee Eastern District Court on Tuesday. The complaint, for alleged fraudulent transfers for a settlement statement in excess of $6 million, was filed on behalf of Universal Building Maintenance and Universal Protection Service. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00189, Universal Building Maintenance, LLC et al v. Hauser Holdings, LLC et al.

Business Services

May 30, 2023, 6:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Universal Building Maintenance, LLC

Universal Protection Service, LP

Plaintiffs

Husch Blackwell

defendants

Bajm Holdings, LLC

Hauser Holdings, LLC

K Holdings, Inc.

Mary Jane Hauser

MSP Capital Fund-Knoxville, LLC

Wag Investments, LLC

Wpk & Associates, LLC

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property